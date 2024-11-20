Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India crowned Champions, beats China 1-0 in final

RAJGIR: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team was crowned Champions of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024, at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium today, after a 1-0 victory over China in the Final. The game saw both team trade blows in the first half but India upped the intensity in the second half and a goal from Deepika (31’) ensured India defended its Asian Champions Trophy title.

Both teams fiercely contested every inch of territory as the game began, trading circle entries without managing any shots on goal. It was an intense, end-to-end battle, but neither side could find the finishing touch for most of the quarter. In the final minutes of the quarter, India strung together a series of quick passes to penetrate the shooting circle. However, the Chinese defense stayed resilient, closely marking the forwards and preventing any clear goalscoring opportunities and the first quarter ended goalless.

In the second quarter, China took the initiative and earned a penalty corner two minutes in, but Bichu Devi showcased her catlike reflexes by leaping high to swat away a close-range shot from Jinzhuang Tan. India immediately responded by earning a penalty corner in the very next minute, but Deepika's drag flick was brilliantly saved by the Chinese goalkeeper Surong Wu.

Within seconds of the second half India earned another penalty corner, after a mist-trap, Navneet passed to Deepika on the left wing of the circle, who found the bottom right corner of the goal with a harrowing reverse shot and granted India the lead in the game. In search of a second goal India pressed higher and pegged China back into their own half.

As the final quarter began, China rallied and intensified their pursuit for an equalizer, but the Indian defense remained impenetrable, effectively shutting down all avenues for China's attacks. In the end, India's exemplary defense ensured they clinched their third Asian Champions Trophy title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory.