Wimbledon Day 2: 34 men's singles matches cancelled due to rain
LONDON: Multiple matches got cancelled at the ongoing Wimbledon competition in London on Tuesday after a lingering spell of light rain, reported ATP.
As of 5.15 pm BST, these 22 men's singles matches scheduled for Tuesday had been cancelled:
-Daniil Medvedev [3] vs Arthur Fery
-Alexander Zverev[19] vs Gijs Brouwer
-Marc-Andrea Huesler vs Yosuke Watanuki
-Adrian Mannanarino vs Alexander Shevchenko
-Frances Tiafoe [10] vs Yibing Wu
-Sho Shimabukuro vs Grigor Dimitrov [21]
-Jiri Lehecka vs Sebastian Ofner
-Ilya Ivashka vs Federico Coria
-Dominic Stricker vs Alexei Popyrin
-Francisco Cerundolo [18] vs Nuno Borges
-Shintaro Mochizuki (vs Tommy Paul [16]
-Milos Raonic vs Dennis Novak
-Kimmer Coppejans vs Alex De Minaur [15]
-Alejandro Daviddovich Fokina [31] vs Arthur Fils
-Marco Cecchinato vs Nicolas Jarry [25]
-Matteo Arnaldi vs Roberto Carballes Baena
-Jiri Vesely vs Sebastian Korda [22]
-Jason Kubler vs Ugo Humbert
-Christopher Eubanks vs Thiago Monteiro
-Lloyd Harris vs Gregoire Barrere
-Maxime Cressy vs Laslo Djere
-Zhizhen Zhang vs Botic Van de Zandschulp
At 5.50 pm, these additional matches were cancelled:
-Dominic Thiem vs Stefanos Tsitsipas [5]
-George Loffhagen vs Holger Rune [6]
-Yannick Hanfmann vs Taylor Fritz [9]
-Matteo Berrettini (13) vs Lorenzo Sonego (14)
-Denis Shapovalov [26] vs Radu Albot (90)
-Marcos Giron vs Hugo Dellien
-Benjamin Bonzi vs Harold Mayot
-Christopher O'Connell vs Hamad Medjedovic
-Roman Safiullin vs Roberto Bautista [20]
-Ben Shelton [32] vs Taro Daniel (JPN)
-Borna Coric [13] vs Guido Pella (ARG)
-Marton Fucsovics vs Tallon Griekspoor [28]
Rain forced the suspension of some matches that had already begun. In their 10th ATP Head2Head meeting, Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas were up 6-3, 3-4 on Court 2 when the rain hit south-west London. Early on, Matteo Berrettini is also trailing Lorenzo Sonego, who currently has a 7-6(5) advantage on Court 12.
As he faces Taro Daniel in his Wimbledon debut, Ben Shelton is in a dominating position. The play was interrupted with the American leading the Japanese 6-4, 4-2. Holger Rune, another rising star on the ATP Tour, has a 7-6(4) advantage over domestic wild card George Loffhagen.
Wednesday's action will feature stars like Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Thiem and Tsitsipas among many in action.