Wheels India Ltd earns six-wicket win in 20th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy

CHENNAI: Wheels India Ltd earned a six-wicket win over Ashok Leyland Ennore in Group A of 20th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy on Sunday.

Set to chase 107, Wheels India Ltd got there in 25.3 overs with T Chinnarasu remaining not out on 37. Earlier, Maddirala Ravi Teja (3/29) and S Karthick (3/26) excelled with the ball for Wheels India.

Brief scores:

Group A: Ashok Leyland Ennore 106 in 27.4 overs (M Ganesh 27, Maddirala Ravi Teja 3/29, S Karthick 3/26) lost to Wheels India Ltd 110/4 in 25.3 overs (T Chinnarasu 37*, D Krishna Kumar 3/34)