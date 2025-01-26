Begin typing your search...

    Wheels India Ltd earns six-wicket win in 20th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy

    Set to chase 107, Wheels India Ltd got there in 25.3 overs with T Chinnarasu remaining not out on 37

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Jan 2025 10:30 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-01-26 17:00:56  )
    Wheels India Ltd earns six-wicket win in 20th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Wheels India Ltd earned a six-wicket win over Ashok Leyland Ennore in Group A of 20th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy on Sunday.

    Set to chase 107, Wheels India Ltd got there in 25.3 overs with T Chinnarasu remaining not out on 37. Earlier, Maddirala Ravi Teja (3/29) and S Karthick (3/26) excelled with the ball for Wheels India.

    Brief scores:

    Group A: Ashok Leyland Ennore 106 in 27.4 overs (M Ganesh 27, Maddirala Ravi Teja 3/29, S Karthick 3/26) lost to Wheels India Ltd 110/4 in 25.3 overs (T Chinnarasu 37*, D Krishna Kumar 3/34)

    Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA TrophyWheels IndiaCricket
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick