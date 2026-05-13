Wet outfield delays toss for RCB-KKR clash in Indian Premier League

RAIPUR: A wet outfield following rain here on Wednesday delayed the toss for the IPL clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders.
While the covers were removed from the pitch, they remained firmly in place over the playing area as the umpires stepped out for an inspection around toss time.
The next inspection has been scheduled for 8:15 pm IST.
Defending champions RCB are comfortably placed second on the points table with 14 points from 11 matches, having registered seven wins and four defeats, while three-time champions KKR are eighth with nine points from 10 games after four wins and five losses.
KKR remain in contention for a playoff spot as they can still finish with a maximum of 17 points, which could be enough for qualification. They will also play their final three group-stage matches at home at Eden Gardens.