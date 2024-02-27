We have to continue playing our brand of cricket: Indrajith

CHENNAI: Having racked up 686 runs at an impressive average of 76.22, Baba Indrajith has emerged as Tamil Nadu’s main driving force with the bat in the Ranji Trophy campaign this season.

The 29-year-old has been Mr Consistent for Tamil Nadu, especially in the red-ball format, ever since he started playing for the State. The rich vein of form is continuing this season as well, with some of his exceptional knocks playing a major part in the State team entering the semi-final.

“This season has been really good for me and the team as well. With such a young squad, we managed to beat defending champion Saurashtra. Entering the semis after seven years is a great achievement,” Indrajith told DT Next.

Indrajith stepped up when the team needed someone to play a long innings. In the process, he has kept his end of the bargain on many occasions along with his batting partner, Vijay Shankar, with whom he has shared most of his time in the middle this season.

“We have been playing together since age-group tournaments, and share a good rapport with each other. It’s great that we’ve been able to play together and build many partnerships this season,” Indrajith added.

Tamil Nadu is set to face the winners of the Mumbai vs Baroda match in the semi-final. With Mumbai building a massive lead of 415 runs, it is likely that they will win the match and face Tamil Nadu in the semi-final once again after seven years.

Despite facing the most vaunted domestic side in the country, the ever-serene Indrajith believes that the team is high on morale and is ready for the challenge.

“The brand of cricket we play has stood out this season; we just have to continue playing that, and the results will take care of itself,” he said.