We aim to play style of hockey Tamil Nadu can be proud of: Rein Eijk

CHENNAI: The Hockey India League (HIL) is making a comeback after seven years, and Tamil Nadu Dragons are looking to make an impact with a fresh team that includes five players from the state.

Head coach Rein van Eijk believes the inclusion of local players will not only strengthen the team’s connection with its audience but also help these players advance to the national setup.

“We are excited about the players from the region. They are on the verge of reaching the next level, and I believe the league will help them achieve that.

“The local players will also help us build a fanbase and create enthusiasm within the region, encouraging people to follow and cheer for us,” Rein told DT Next.

The Dutchman also seemed well aware of Tamil Nadu’s rich hockey history. He expressed his eagerness to start the new season and play a style of hockey that the region can take pride in.

The team has struck a balance by including players from Tamil Nadu. Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (HUTN) captain Selvam Karthi, one of the stars of the auction, was signed for Rs 24 lakh. Other players include Anand Y (Rs 5 lakh), Pruthvi GM (Rs 5 lakh), Dhilipan M (Rs 5 lakh), and goalkeeper Senthamizh Arasu (Rs 6 lakh).

The HIL auction, held earlier this year, saw the Dragons taking a disciplined approach. Rein added that there is no point in reminiscing about the players they couldn’t sign but exuded optimism about securing key players, such as Indian defender and Olympic bronze medallist Amit Rohidas, who was signed for Rs 48 lakh. The team’s biggest acquisition was Dutch defender Jip Janssen, fresh from his Paris Olympics gold medal campaign, who was bought for Rs 54 lakh.

“We were determined to prioritise Amit, he is a good defender, while also focusing on overseas players who fit our strategy. I believe we can compete and stand toe-to-toe with other teams,” Rein added.

The Tamil Nadu Dragons will begin their pre-season camp in Chennai on December 10, with overseas players expected to join after December 20.

“We’ll have about 12 players joining on the 10th, followed by some players from the junior and Indian core group on the 13th. International players will have shorter sessions due to their tight schedules and cannot join us earlier,” he added.