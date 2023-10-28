Visually impaired players showcase kabaddi skills

MADURAI: With an aim to foster empowerment and equality within the kabaddi ecosystem, Yuva Kabaddi Series, in alliance with the Indian Association for the Blind, conducted a special kabaddi match for the visually impaired players who impressed everyone with their skills and were relentless on the mat as they celebrated the power of inclusivity.

The exhibition match was hosted during the monsoon edition of the revolutionary Yuva Kabaddi Series.

“Inclusivity is at the heart of what we stand for. We believe that sports has the power to transcend physical limitations, inspiring players regardless of their physical abilities. The collaboration with the Indian Association for the Blind has been a milestone mission to introduce these specially-abled youth and empower each of them to play kabaddi and showcase their relentless pursuit for excellence despite being visually challenged,” commented Vikas Gautam, CEO of the Yuva Kabaddi Series.

The blind association has been serving blind students to participate in national and international sports and games to showcase their performance worldwide. In the past 15 years, these players got several national and international medals and a total of 14 visually impaired players from Tamil Nadu participated in the Yuva Kabaddi exhibition match as well.

They exhibited incredible skill and resilience leaving the audience in awe and edge of the seat as Madurai Knights defeated Madurai Victors by 61-47 scoreline. Madurai Knights’ S Kaviraman (11 tackle points) and Madan Raj (17 raid points) impressed the most as they were adjudged best defender and best raider of the match respectively.