Virat and Rohit are in plans for 2027 WC, says Gill

NEW DELHI: India’s newly-appointed ODI skipper Shubman Gill on Thursday said Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli remain a part of the team’s 2027 World Cup plans as their skill levels and voluminous experience cannot be ignored.

Gill, who replaced a very successful Rohit as leader of the ODI pack, also said that he would like to create friendships like his illustrious predecessor did during his nearly four-year stint. The 26-year-old Gill is already leading the Indian Test side.

Asked if he feels Rohit and Kohli are in the scheme of things for the 2027 World Cup, Gill wasn’t as cagey as chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, who was non-committal on the issue during a recent press conference.

“Of course. The experience that they (Rohit and Kohli) both have and the number of matches that they have won for India. There are very few players who have won so many matches for India,” Gill said while fielding a number of queries on his elevation.

“There are very few players in the world who have the so much skill, quality and the experience that they have. So, in that sense, I’m very happy,” the young skipper said.

While Rohit is 38 now, Kohli is 36. Both have retired from Tests and T20 Internationals, making their India appearances rare. The duo will next be seen during a three-match ODI tour of Australia from October 19 to 25.

Gill said he wants to imbibe the calmness and camaraderie that Rohit brought to the dressing room during his stint.

“There are so many qualities that I want to inherit from Rohit. One is the calmness that he possesses and the kind of friendships that he has created among the group is something that I aspire,” he said.

While Agarkar announced his appointment after India won the first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, Gill confirmed that he had been informed of the promotion a few days before that.

“I’m very excited to lead my country in that format. And yes, the last few months have been very exciting for me. But I’m really looking forward to what the future holds,” he said.

“I want to stay as much as possible in the present and don’t really want to look back on what I’ve been able to achieve or what we as a team have been able to achieve.

“Just want to look forward and win everything that we have in the upcoming months.”

Rohit, Kohli to play Vijay Hazare Trophy

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to feature in at least three if not four Vijay Hazare Trophy games before the New Zealand ODI series in January, provided they are still aiming to play the 2027 World Cup.

Between the conclusion of South Africa ODIs and start of New Zealand leg, there will be at least six rounds of Vijay Hazare Trophy games for Delhi and Mumbai and the national selectors would expect that the ageing duo play in the 50-over event.

“Between last ODI against South Africa on December 6 at Visakhapatnam and the first ODI against New Zealand at Vadodara on January 11, there is a gap of five weeks.

“The Vijay Hazare Trophy starts on December 24. There will be six rounds of games for Mumbai (December 24, 26, 29, 31, Jan 3, 6, 8). Rohit will be expected to at least play three rounds before linking up with the squad. Ditto for Virat,” a BCCI source said.