Vimal, Boopathi star as TN beats Hyderabad by 100 runs

R Vimal Khumar’s 89 (83b, 11x4, 1x6) and M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar’s 88 (96b, 7x4, 2x6) helped TN post 328 for seven.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Nov 2023 8:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-07 20:16:03.0  )
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu earned a 100-run win over Hyderabad in the sixth round of the Group B of the men’s U-23 State A one-day tournament in Rajkot on Tuesday. R Vimal Khumar’s 89 (83b, 11x4, 1x6) and M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar’s 88 (96b, 7x4, 2x6) helped TN post 328 for seven. In reply, Hyderabad could manage only 228 with P Nitish Reddy’s 73 going in vain. Skipper Pradosh Ranjan Paul took two wickets for 22 runs.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 328/7 in 50 overs (R Vimal Khumar 89, Tushar Raheja 39, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 88, RS Mokit Hariharan 39*, P Vidyuth 25*) bt Hyderabad 228 in 49.3 overs (P Nitish Reddy 73, A Takshith Rao 30, Ilyaan Sathani 44, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 2/22)

