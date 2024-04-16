Villupuram DCA Under -16 selection

CHENNAI: The Villupuram DCA will conduct trials to select under- 16 district team for the forthcoming inter-district tournament conducted by Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.

The selection will be held on 21.04.2024 (Sunday) at Surya group of Institutions, Vikravandi at 08.00 a.m. Players born on or after 01.09.2008 and residing at Villupuram Revenue district are eligible to attend the trials.

The participating players must submit a Xerox copy of their birth certificate and Aadhar at the time of selection.

For further details contact: SB Ramanan 95550 30006, P Mathivanan 98436 49390