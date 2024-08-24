Vidya Mandir crowned champion

CHENNAI: Vidya Mandir earned a 15-run win over Nellai Nadar in the final of the PC Sekhar Memorial Cricket tournament. Batting first, Vidya Mandir scored 146 for eight with S Akhilesh scoring 52. In reply, Nellai Nadar was bowled out for 131 with Hrishikesh Karthik taking four wickets for 15.

Brief scores: Final: Vidya Mandir 146/8 in 30 overs (S Akhilesh 52, P Aswath Narayanan 25) bt Nellai Nadar 131 in 28.2 overs (S Thiruvinesh 69, Hrishikesh 4/15). Player of the Final: Hrishikesh Karthik (Vidya Mandir). SEMI FINALS: PS Sr Sec School 113 in 30 overs (Saivarshan 30, Hrishikesh Karthik 4/24) lost to Vidya Mandir 116/3 in 24.1 overs (P Aswath Narayanan 46, Hrishikesh Karthik 39 not out). PoM : Hrishikesh Karthik (Vidya Mandir); Nellai Nadar 134 in 29.1 overs (Sai Shamrudh 27, Srijan 27, Sanjay Selvam 4/15) bt Don Bosco, Egmore 130/7 in 30 overs (Sanjay Selvam 41 not out). PoM : Sanjay Selvam (Don Bosco)