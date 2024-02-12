Vidul bowls Apollo Tyres to big win

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner N Vidul came up with a match-winning spell of eight for 16 to bowl Apollo Tyres to a thumping 132-run win over Employees Provident Fund Organization in the 19th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy.

Batting first, Apollo Tyres scored 198 in 30 overs with K Manoj Lal scoring 68 and M Manikandan remaining unbeaten on 49. In reply, EPFO was bundled out for 66 in 23.2 overs as Vidul ran rings around its batters.

BRIEF SCORES: Group B: Apollo Tyres 198 in 30 overs (K Manoj Lal 68, M Manikandan 49*) bt Employees Provident Fund Organization 66 in 23.2 overs (N Vidul 8/16)