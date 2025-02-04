"Very well-fought match": Assistant coach Anthony delighted with Odisha FC's performance

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha FC assistant coach Anthony Fernandes lavished praise on the team's character as they fought hard to hold NorthEast United FC to a draw in the Indian Super League (ISL).

The first half was a cagey affair with both teams struggling to break the deadlock. NorthEast United FC responded by putting Odisha FC under pressure in the second half, scoring through a corner with Alaaeddine Ajaraie.

The home side replied through Thoiba Singh, who restored the parity. But Ajaraie found the back of the net once again, restoring NorthEast United FC's lead. Odisha FC continued to dig deep for an equaliser, and their efforts were rewarded in injury time.

Isak Ralte netted a goal to deny NorthEast United FC a crucial win. The 2-2 draw helped Odisha FC avoid a sixth defeat in the ongoing campaign, keeping them three points behind sixth-placed Mumbai City FC, in their push for the playoffs. Fernandes was proud of the way his team fought back to nullify NorthEast United FC's lead twice in the game.

"For us, it was a very well-fought match. We had our chances. We could have won this match. But the character of the players to come back from a goal down and again equalise in the last minute itself shows the character of the team, that the team is hungry and trying to do their best. But we are very proud of the way our team fought back after going one or two goals down," Fernandes said in the post-match press conference as quoted from ISL. Ralte made a solid impact after coming on from the bench, playing a key role in both of Odisha FC's goals.

He set up their first goal and then netted the equalizer in injury time, dancing past opposition players before a fine run into the box, which he capped off with a strike in the bottom corner. This was his first appearance of the year, having last featured in December.

"Isak for us, is coming after a long break. He was on a recovery part, so we knew he couldn't finish the game. That is the reason why we started him late. But he coming in brought extra energy to the team. There were a lot of positives to take from it. You can see it by the result itself. An assist and a goal on a comeback, it shows the character of the player. The way he is playing, it is going to help us going forward," Fernandes said.

Odisha FC have conceded 30 goals in 18 games this season. They haven't had a clean sheet in the last five matches, during which they have let in 13 goals.

Their defensive struggles have resulted in just one win in this period. Against NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC conceded from a corner and a free-kick, further compounding their problems. While Fernandes urged his side to learn from their mistakes, he was proud of how his defenders grew into the game.

"We need to go back to the drawing board and get it better (defending from set-pieces). But we had our chances, which we could have utilised. And if we could have won, it would be better. We conceded two goals not from open play but in set-pieces and that is where we will come out stronger in the next match," he explained.

"In a tight game, when you concede goals like this, it always deflates you. That is for sure. But again, coming back strongly shows the mentality of the players. When you concede, you are always recovering in that mode, after conceding goals they think could have been avoided. But once they got into the game, they started putting in more effort," he added.