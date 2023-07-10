Varshini’s all-round show powers Avengers to victory

CHENNAI: G Varshini (67 and 4/15) produced a match-winning all-round performance as Blue Avengers defeated Red Rangers by 66 runs in the Freyer Cup women’s one-day tournament first-round game that was held here on Saturday. In another match, Silver Strikers recorded a 65-run victory over Purple Blazers. Green Invaders will take on Strikers in the tournament’s final, scheduled on Monday at the Stag Cricket Ground.

Blue Avengers 228/4 in 50 overs (G Varshini 67, R Abarna 42, Balabommala Govardhana Jaishri 40*) bt Red Rangers 162 in 45.2 overs (E Ruthikssha 60, R Suganthashree 42*, G Varshini 4/15). Silver Strikers 162 in 41.2 overs (Kamalini 49, Savitha 37) bt Purple Blazers 97 in 25 overs (Shushanthika 37*)