VAP Trophy: Affan Khader’s ton helps Singam Puli beat Alwarpet

CHENNAI: Riding on an unbeaten century from M Affan Khader, Singam Puli earned a three-wicket win over Alwarpet in the first round of the VAP Trophy here on Friday.

Set to chase a daunting 293, Singam Puli chased the target down with two balls to spare with Affan remaining not out on 100 (112b, 7x4). He received good support from wicket-keeper S Ganesh who contributed 72 (63b, 4x4, 3x6) as the duo added 118 in 119 balls for the fourth wicket.

Brief scores: MRC ‘A’ 168 in 41.5 overs (B Anirudh Sitaram 81, B Aparajith 3/25, P Vignesh 3/32) lost to Vijay 170/5 in 42.2 overs (KTA Madhava Prasad 63, S Mohamed Ali 49, R Abilash 3/27). Points: Vijay 4; MRC ‘A’ 0; SKM CC 262 in 49.2 overs (C Hari Nishaanth 77, M Dinesh Veda Guru 61, S Harish Kumar 41, Prashid Akash 4/61) bt Sea Hawks 251 in 49.1 overs (M Vishal 102, S Sujay 56, S Rajalingam 3/38, M Mohammed 3/51). SKM 4; Sea Hawks 0; Alwarpet 292/5 in 50 overs (R Ram Arvindh 52, Manav Parakh 112) lost to Singam Puli 293/7 in 49.4 overs (M Affan Khader 100 not out, S Ganesh 72, N Sunil Krishna 50, A Mohammed Tibiyan 5/52). Singam Puli 4; Alwarpet 0; Globe Trotters 163 in 49.1 overs (VP Amith Sathvik 40, R Bharat Srinivas 3/36) lost to Young Stars 164/3 in 31.3 overs (M Mithul Raj 61*, Nidhish S Rajagopal 70). Stars 4; Trotters 0; Nelson 269/7 in 50 overs (Sunny Sandhu 101, W Antony Dhas 63*, R Silambarasan 3/70) bt Jupiter 235 in 48.2 overs (Aditya Venkatesh 82, A Esakkimuthu 3/49, S Risheek Kumar 3/46). Nelson 4; Jupiter 0; Grand Slam 161 in 40.4 overs (RK Jayant 40, R Sonu Yadav 4/27) lost to Jolly Rovers 162/4 in 32.2 overs (B Sachin 60, S Lokeshwar 72). Rovers 4; Grand Slam 0