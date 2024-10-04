Unseeded Revathi, Nitin sail into women’s and men’s singles finals

NEW DELHI: Unseeded Maaya Revathi of Tamil Nadu and Nitin Kumar Sinha of Railways produced upset wins to reach the women’s and men’s singles finals respectively at the 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex here on Friday.

Revathi continued her giant-killing run in the women’s singles category, shocking second seed Riya Bhatia of Delhi 6-2, 6-3.

The 15-year-old will now face top seed Vaidehee Chaudhari of Gujarat in the final.

Former national champion Vaidehee beat Maharashtra’s Pooja Ingale 6-1, 6-2 in her semi-final clash.

In the men’s singles category, Sinha staged a remarkable comeback to topple top seed Vishnu Vardhan of Telangana.

After dropping the first set, Sinha rallied to win 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, setting up a final showdown with Tamil Nadu’s Rethin Pranav who defeated Abhinav Sanjeev 6-3, 6-2 in the other semifinals.

Meanwhile, Ishaque Eqbal (West Bengal) and Faisal Qamar (Rajasthan) beat Fardeen Mohammed and Abhinansu Borthakur 6-0, 6-2 to clinch the men’s doubles title.

The women’s doubles title went to the pair of Akanksha Nitture (Maharashtra) and Soha Sadiq (Karnataka) who defeated Sai Samhitha C and Pooja Ingale 6-3, 3-6, [10-4] in a thrilling final.

In the boys U-18 category, second seed Shanker Heisnam of Manipur secured his spot in the final after fourth seed Varun Verma of Tamil Nadu retired due to injury. He will face seventh seed Aradhya Kshitij of Karnataka, who notched a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Kerala’s Karan Thapa.

The girls U-18 semi-finals saw fifth seed Diya Ramesh of Tamil Nadu overcoming 14th seed Sejal Bhutada of Maharashtra 7-5, 6-2 and Ramesh beating Haryana’s Anandita Upadhyay 6-4, 6-3.