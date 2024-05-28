Unai to stay at Aston Villa until 2029

BIRMINGHAM: Unai Emery signed a new contract with Aston Villa on Monday that keeps him at the Premier League club until 2029. Emery took charge in October 2022 with Villa just three points above the relegation zone.

This season, he guided the club to a fourth-place finish and qualification for the Champions League.

“I am very happy to take this step and the responsibility of leading this club,” Emery said. “There’s a great chemistry in Aston Villa. And the element of the fans’ support also makes the difference to feel like home. We are really excited to continue this journey with no limits to our dreams.”

Chairman Nassef Sawiris said: “We are building something special here at Aston Villa with Unai at its core and we are delighted that he has signed a new deal with the club until 2029.

“As we move into our historic, 150th anniversary year, there is a lot to look forward to with Unai at the helm.”