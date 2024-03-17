Ultimate Table Tennis announces new team

MUMBAI: Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) has added an eighth franchise to the league’s roster with the announcement of the SG Sports and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. owned unit that will represent the vibrant city of Ahmedabad.

The franchise-based league, promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), continues to grow as SGSE-- a strategic arm of the APL Apollo Group, comes on board after a successful fourth edition in July last year. The team will be known as Ahmedabad SG Pipers.

“We are delighted to welcome SGSE and the APL Apollo Group to the UTT family. The success of Indian table tennis stars on the international circuit and the popularity of UTT among players and fans has only made the league stronger over the years. UTT is committed to promoting the game of table tennis in the league’s growth as it will help us spread the game to a new region,” UTT co-promoters Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani said in a joint comment.

With multiple Grand Slam champion Mahesh Bhupathi as their CEO, SG Sports focuses on supporting and nurturing sporting talent in the country. The company has already been part of the chess and tennis league, and will now look to contribute to the growth of Indian table tennis with their association with UTT.

“Ultimate Table Tennis is the premier table tennis competition in the nation and they are able to showcase both homegrown and international talent at the elite level. I am sure the presence of our team - Ahmedabad will make the upcoming edition of the league more competitive and entertaining,” said CEO, SGSE Mahesh Bhupathi.

Ahmedabad SG Pipers will join Jaipur Patriots, who entered the UTT fray in August 2023. The two franchises will make their debuts when the league gets underway for its fifth season later this year.