UEFA Champions League: Man City comes from behind to beat Madrid 2-1

MADRID: Nico O'Reilly's opportunistic strike and Erling Haaland's penalty helped Manchester City to fight back to beat Real Madrid 2-1 in a tense Champions League contest at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Rodrygo opened the scoring with a low shot from a counter in the 28th minute, with City looking exposed almost every time Madrid ventured forward for the first half an hour.

But Madrid pressed the self-destruct button, first when goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois spilled a relatively easy header from Josko Gvardiol, with O’Reilly converting the rebound in the 35th minute.

Then, eight minutes later, defender Antonio Ruediger conceded a penalty by wrestling Haaland to the ground as he went to meet a cross in the six-yard box, with the Norwegian striker making sure with the resulting penalty.

The victory pushed Pep Guardiola's side up to fourth in the Champions League standings with 13 points from six games, while Real Madrid dropped to seventh with 12 points after suffering their second straight defeat in all competitions.

The Bernabeu crowd voiced their discontent with manager Xabi Alonso, jeering throughout the match as Real continued a poor run of form, having now won just two of their last eight games across all competitions.

"It wasn't enough, we go back very frustrated. We had a great first half, we wanted to start strong, we scored... we need to improve," Rodrygo told media.

Holders PSG held by Athletic

European champions Paris St-Germain failed to break down Athletic Club but remain well placed for Champions League progression.

Luis Enrique's side are third, although only one point inside the top eight, while Athletic are 28th and in danger of elimination.

PSG dominated the game at San Mames and had most of the clear chances without beating home keeper Unai Simon.

Fabian Ruiz fired two good chances over the bar, with Simon making good saves to deny Senny Mayulu on either side of half-time.

The best chance came when Bradley Barcola raced through on goal and hammered a shot off the crossbar.

And Ruiz almost scored a late winner when he was denied well by Spain team-mate Simon - with Yuri Berchiche clearing off the line.

The Bilbao hosts, whose only shot on target came late on through Asier Hierro, sit two points off the knockout phase play-off places.