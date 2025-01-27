U-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Rathi bowls Tamil Nadu to innings victory

CHENNAI: Riding on a superb spell from left-arm spinner Sachin Rathi, Tamil Nadu defeated Odisha by an innings and 41 runs on the third day of sixth round of Elite A men’s U-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy match at NPR College Ground, Dindigul on Monday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 284 for five, TN added another 112 runs before getting bowled out for 396 with a lead of 124. Odisha batting crumbled in its second innings, getting bowled out for 83 with Rathi taking five wickets for 25. This was Rathi’s second five-wicket haul of the season, taking his tally to 25 wickets. He received good support from off-spinner S Lakshay Jain who picked up four for 48.

Brief scores: Odisha 272 & 83 in 28.3 overs (Omm Munde 31, Sawan Pahariya 30*, Sachin Rathi 5/25, S Lakshay Jain 4/48) lost to Tamil Nadu 396 in 137.5 overs (SR Athish 99, Abhinav Kannan 68, VS Karthick Manikandan 50, RS Ambrish 44, P Vignesh 31*, Badal Biswal 4/97, Saideep Mohapatra 3/121)