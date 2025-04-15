TVS Asia OMC returns with global line-up

CHENNAI: TVS Racing is set to add fresh impetus to the 2025 Idemitsu FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) by introducing a dynamic and diverse line-up of international riders, promising to make this season the most competitive yet.

Following three successful seasons, the fourth edition of the TVS Asia One Make Championship (OMC) will push the boundaries of rider skill and machine performance. The championship is scheduled to commence at Thailand’s Chang International Circuit from 25 to 27 April, launching what is expected to be a thrilling six-round season.

In a bid to enhance global participation, the 2025 edition will welcome racers from Spain, England, and Argentina for the first time, adding to the international flavour and competitiveness of the series.

This season, 15 elite riders from 12 countries will vie for top honours. The grid features seven returning competitors from the 2024 season, including three from India: along with eight new entrants who are set to bring fresh energy to the track.

Representing India are Sarthak Chavan, KY Ahamed, and a wild-card entrant, who will be revealed later. All riders will be competing on a race-optimised version of the TVS Apache RR 310.