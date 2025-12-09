Trailblazing first transgenders' football league kicks off in Jamshedpur

JAMSHEDPUR: In a landmark development in Indian football, seven transgender teams made debut in an exclusive tournament under the umbrella of Jamshedpur Super League (JSL) here.

The Transgenders' League, which began here on Sunday, features seven teams -- Jamshedpur FT, Chaibasa FC, Chakradharpur FC, Jamshedpur Indranagar FC, Naomundi FC, Saraikela FC and Kolhan Tiger FC -- in a five-a-side format.

Initially, only four teams were to compete in the transgenders' league but later three more sides were added. The tournament forms a part of the Jamshedpur Super League, which also has other competitions such as age-group leagues.

In the inaugural match of the Transgenders' League on Sunday, Jamshedpur FT trounced Chaibasa FC 7-0, while Kolhan Tiger FC notched 3-0 win over Chakradharpur FC, and Jamshedpur Indranagar FC and Noamundi FC played out a goal-less draw.

For Jamshedpur FT's Puja Soy, scoring four goals in the opening match of the Transgenders' League was the beginning of a new identity, not as a transgender, but as a footballer finally recognised on the stage she had long dreamt of.

“Football is such a beautiful sport, and for the first time, I felt like I wasn’t being seen for my gender, but for my game,” she said.

“This is the first time we are playing in a proper professional environment,” said Aliya, another participant in the league.

“The support from the club and the fans makes us feel like we truly belong to the football family.”

For many of these players, participation itself is a liberation.

“We are thrilled to be part of this ground-breaking initiative, India’s first Transgender League,” said Pyari Hessa, captain of Jamshedpur FT.

“It gives us a platform we never had before and will hopefully inspire other states to create similar spaces. We’re very grateful to Jamshedpur FC for making this possible.”

'A platform for inclusion of third gender in football'

For Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC which is organising the Transgenders' League, the inclusion of the 'third gender' forms a key part of the club's broader community outreach programme, designed to make football accessible and representative of every segment of the society.

"The introduction of the Transgender Football League marks a progressive and meaningful step in our commitment to making football inclusive, accessible, and empowering for every individual," Jamshedpur FC's Head of Grassroot and Youth Football Kundan Chandra said on Tuesday.

"As a club we firmly believe that football must serve as a platform where talent is nurtured without discrimination, and where all players regardless of gender identity are given equal opportunities to participate, compete, and excel.

"The Transgender League, introduced within the JSL’s broader philosophy of inclusivity and football for all, has quickly become a symbol of what sport can achieve when barriers are removed. It goes beyond communities, labels, or social boundaries, standing today as one of the very few dedicated football leagues for the transgender community in India."

Chandra said the Transgender League is made up of 70 players who come from all walks of life.

He said the participants included Tata Steel employees, daily-wage labourers, small business workers, and others who simply wanted a chance to play. Every team will get 12 matches, with the league comprising 42 fixtures in total.

Rebranded from the All India Football Federation’s Blue Cubs League framework, the JSL has evolved from a structured grassroots platform into a vibrant six-month football festival.