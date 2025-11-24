Track Asia Cup's official mascot unveiled in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) and the Tamil Nadu Cycling Association (TNCA) on Monday unveiled the official logo and mascot ‘Dheeran’ for the upcoming Track Asia Cup, scheduled to be held at the TNPESU Velodrome from January 29 to 31.

As DT Next reported in August, this will be the first time a UCI Class 1 event, which also serves as a qualification meet for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, is being held outside Delhi.

Around 15 countries, including hosts India and other nations such as Hong Kong, Iran, China, Saudi Arabia and Singapore, are set to take part.

“When the association proposed the idea and reached out to us, we were happy to bring the event to our state,” J Meghanatha Reddy, Member Secretary of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, told this daily earlier this year.