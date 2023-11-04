Tough to digest that I will miss out: Pandya after injury rules him out of WC

KOLKATA: After missing out on taking further part in India's Cricket World Cup campaign star all-rounder Hardik Pandya said that it was tough to digest that he would no longer be part of the tournament.

In a post on his official X account, the 30-year-old all-rounder said that despite missing out on the action, he would be with the team and would cheer for them on every ball.

Pandya added that the 'Men in Blue' squad is special and he is sure that every player will make India proud at this World Cup.

"Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I will be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll make everyone proud. Love, always, HP," Hardik Pandya wrote on X.

During India's 7-wicket victory against Bangladesh, Hardik Pandya sustained an injury to his left ankle and uncertainty was building around his availability for the upcoming matches. However, on Saturday, his exclusion from the 'Men in Blue' squad was confirmed.

Pandya's place in the Men in Blue squad will be taken by Prasidh Krishna, the fast bowler who was added to the playing group after being approved by the tournament's Event Technical Committee on Saturday.

Currently, India are in their top form at the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma's side are still unbeaten in the prestigious tournament and stands in first place on the World Cup 2023 standings with 14 points.

The 'Men in Blue' will lock horns against South Africa in their forthcoming encounter in the World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.