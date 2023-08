Toufik sizzles with six wickets

CHENNAI: Round two of the All India Buchi Babu tournament kicked off on Monday.

Kerala won the toss in Group D and registered 195 runs on the board with Toufik Uddin Mondal of CAB XI Bengal picking up six wickets. Elsewhere Indian Railways scored 184 with Nishant Kushwah scoring 52 runs against Chhattisgarh. Jammu and Kashmir took on Delhi in SCF cricket ground in Salem, Jammu scored 256 runs with Delhi’s Hrithik Shokeen picking five wickets. Baroda played Madhya Pradesh in group D and restricted it to 204 in 79 overs.

BRIEF SCORES:

Group A: Indian Railways 184 in 54.3 overs (Nishant Kushwah 52, Sagar Solanki 45, Shubham Agarwal 4/38) vs Chhattisgarh 67/2 in 26 overs;

Group B: Madhya Pradesh 204 in 79.2 overs (Harsh Gawli 74, Mahesh Pithiya 4/63) vs Baroda 31/2 in 7.1 overs;

Group C: Jammu and Kashmir 256 in 64.1 overs (Shubham Pundir 46, Fazil Rashid 50, Hrithik Shokeen 5/69) vs Delhi 68/2 in 17 overs (Anuj Rawat 47 batting);

Group D: Kerala 195 in 65.3 overs (Krishna Prasad 53, Anand Krishnan 44, S Sachin 44, Toufik Uddin Mondal 6/52, Vaibhav Yadav 4/50) vs CAB XI 53/2 in 24 overs.