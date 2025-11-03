TN's Rithvik wins gold at Mangalore International

CHENNAI: Rithvik Sanjeevi clinched the men’s singles title at the Mangalore India International Challenge 2025 badminton tournament held in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Ranked 60th in the world, the 22-year-old fought back brilliantly to defeat compatriot Rounak Chouhan 14-21, 21-19, 21-19 in a thrilling final. The victory marks Rithvik’s first title of the season, boosting his confidence as he aims to participate in many more tournaments in the coming months.

Among other notable performances, Mansi Singh claimed the women’s singles crown, while the pair of Dhruv Rawat and Maneesha Kukkapalli won the mixed doubles title, underlining India’s growing dominance across categories.