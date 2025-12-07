TN's Keerthana wins Carrom World Cup gold

CHENNAI: India topped the gold medal tally at the seventh edition of the Carrom World Cup held in the Maldives earlier this week, with Tamil Nadu’s L Keerthana winning the singles title and becoming the new world champion. M Khazima finished third, and former Commonwealth Championships gold medallist Kajal Kumari won the silver.

Keerthana also teamed up with Kajal Kumari to win silver in the women’s doubles event.

Keerthana and Kajal thereafter teamed up with V Mithra and Khazima to win the women’s team event, while hosts Maldives finished second and Sri Lanka bagged the bronze medal.