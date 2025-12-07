Begin typing your search...

    TN's Keerthana wins Carrom World Cup gold

    Keerthana also teamed up with Kajal Kumari to win silver in the women’s doubles event.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Dec 2025 7:46 PM IST
    CHENNAI: India topped the gold medal tally at the seventh edition of the Carrom World Cup held in the Maldives earlier this week, with Tamil Nadu’s L Keerthana winning the singles title and becoming the new world champion. M Khazima finished third, and former Commonwealth Championships gold medallist Kajal Kumari won the silver.

    Keerthana and Kajal thereafter teamed up with V Mithra and Khazima to win the women’s team event, while hosts Maldives finished second and Sri Lanka bagged the bronze medal.

