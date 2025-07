 TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA League: Two-wkt win for DRBCCC Hindu College

CHENNAI: DRBCCC Hindu College earned a two-wicket win over Frankworell CC in the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA League Championship.

After restricting Frankworell CC to 135 for seven with G Kabilan taking three for 29, DRBCCC Hindu College won with 14 balls to spare with R Karthik top-scoring with 35.

Brief scores: IV Division (A Zone): Frankworell CC 135/7 in 30 overs (R Ajay Kumar 67, G Kabilan 3/29) lost to DRBCCC Hindu College 136/8 in 27.4 overs (R Karthik 35, S Sai Dhyanesh 4/33, SK Anritha 3/15)