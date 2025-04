TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League: Thumping win for Fine Star CA

CHENNAI: Riding on a century from YT Harish Tutu, Fine Star CA earned a 90-run win over Ambattur CC in the first division B zone of TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League.

Batting first, Fine Star CA scored 235 for six with Harish Tutu scoring an unbeaten 149 (133b, 15x4, 2x6). In reply, Ambattur CC was bundled out for 145 with left-arm medium pacer KV Akhilesh Sabari taking five for 29. Siddarth Prakash chipped in with three for 50. Wicket-keeper K Sriram had a hand in five dismissals, including four catches and one stumping.

Brief scores: I Division B Zone: Fine Star CA 235/6 in 45 overs (YT Harish Tutu 149, P Haresh 33, K Sriram 27, V Yuvaraj 3/59) bt Ambattur CC 145 in 24.4 overs (Sai Sabareesha 40, N Ganesh 32, KV Akhilesh Sabari 5/29, Siddarth Prakash 3/50)