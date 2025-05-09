TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League: Standard Ambattur CC crowned champion

CHENNAI: Riding on left-arm spinner P Saravanan’s spell of five for 44, Standard Ambattur CC earned a 45-run win over Seshadhri MCC in the final of the First Division of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League.

Set to chase 240, Seshadhri MCC was bowled out for 194. For Standard Ambattur, Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar top-scored with 63, while Saravanan contributed a vital unbeaten 43.

Brief scores: I Division: Final: Standard Ambattur CC 239 in 45 overs (Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar 63, Nayef Ahmed 42, M Mathivanan 33, P Saravanan 43*) bt Seshadhri MCC 194 in 36.5 overs (R Amaran 63, BB Mugunthavathanan 27, S Yuvaneshwaran 32, G Santhosh 32, P Saravanan 5/44)

Note: Standard Ambattur CC emerged as Champion in the I Division League Championship 2024-25 for the second consecutive year

Relegation: Mogappair CC & SRIHER RC have been relegated to the II Division

Landmarks: YT Harish Tutu of Fine Star CA is the highest run getter overall in first division League championship with 291 runs (including 2 half centuries & a ton) and P Saravanan of Standard Ambattur CC is the highest wicket-taker and overall, in first division League Championship with 16 wickets (including 2 fifers)