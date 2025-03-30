TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League: Srivatsan bowls Seshadri MCC to victory

CHENNAI: Riding on a brilliant spell of six for 27 from left-arm spinner R Srivatsan, Seshadri MCC earned a eight-wicket win over Ambattur CC in the first division A zone of TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League.

After bowling out Ambattur for 118, Seshadri chased the target down in 23 overs with R Amaran top-scoring with 56.

In another match, Fine Star CA defeated Mogappair CC by three wickets.

Brief scores: I Division A Zone: Mogappair CC 183 in 40.5 overs (D Abisheak 42, R Rajaguru 64, R Rajagiri 30, Shashang Srinivas 3/39, P Anirudh 3/40) lost to Fine Star CA 189/7 in 37 overs (YT Harish Tutu 59, K Sriram 55*, K Tamil Kumaran 4/38); Ambattur CC 118 in 26.4 overs (R Sathish Kumar 27, N Vijay 3/41, R Srivatsan 6/27) lost to Seshadri MCC 121/2 in 23 overs (R Amaran 56)