TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League: Shubhan bowls Standard CC to victory

CHENNAI: Off-spinner Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar came up with a match-winning spell of five for 38 to bowl Standard CC to a six-wicket win over SRIHER RC in the first division B Zone of TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League.

After restricting SRIHER RC to 136, Standard CC scored 137 for four. Earlier, Shubhan Krishnan received good support from M Mathivanan who took three for 48.

Brief scores: I Division B Zone: Wheels India RC 164 in 40.2 overs (R Gowtham 36, C Pasupathy 3/46, R Rohit 3/22) bt Korattur CC 143 in 32.1 overs (R Sohan Pushparaj 66, U Mohammed Barakathullah 4/13, S Karthik 3/26); SRIHER RC 136 in 29.1 overs (S Shrinand 53, Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar 5/38, M Mathivanan 3/48) lost to Standard CC 137/4 in 24 overs (R Vivek 43, IS Akash 38)

II Division B Zone: MAS CC 193/6 in 30 overs (BR Pranav Kaarthik 40, M Thiyagarajan 27, R Nilesh Subramanian 42*, S Vasanth Saravanan 40) drew with Thiruvallur CC 183/9 in 28 overs (P Dinesh Kumar 46, PV Prajesh Rajan 43*, R Ganesh 3/49, S Vasanth Saravanan 4/49). Both the teams shared a point each. Note: Match called off due to bad light after 28 overs at 18:17 Hrs.

III Division A Zone: Sunder CC 159/8 in 30 overs (D Hitesh 27, Chetan Kumar Meena 34) lost to Lucas TVS S & RC 162/5 in 26.3 overs (G Praveen Kumar 48*, TSR Venkateswara 28, M Manikka Ram 3/37)