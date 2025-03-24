TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league: Sharan, Gowtham sizzle

CHENNAI: Off-spinner D Sharan’s brilliant spell of five for 44 helped MAS CC beat Pattabiram CA by 20 runs in the second division B zone of TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league.

Elsewhere, R Gowtham’s all-round heroics enabled Wheels India Limited to cruise to a 10-wicket win over India Japan Lighting in the 20th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy.

Brief scores: II Division B Zone: MAS CC 194/8 in 30 overs (N Makesh 71, Parvesh Gautam 56, B Haresh 4/46) bt Pattabiram CA 174 in 28.2 overs (B Aravind 75, M Vinith Kumar 33, V Aiyappan 27, D Sharan 5/44)

III Division B Zone: IEC RC 165 in 30 overs (RM Sowjith 38*, BV Dinesh 33, R Santhosh 30, S Praveen Kumar 26, V Arjun 3/40) bt Parthasarathy MCC 144 in 28.5 overs (SP Ashwin 33*, V Arjun 27)

IV Division A Zone: SRF RC 164 in 27.1 overs (T Ramasamy 4/56, M Magimaidoss 3/23) lost to Stag CC 165/2 in 24.2 overs (VH Jaeswan 90*, J Keshav 29*)

Brief Scores of 20th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy: Group A: India Japan Lighting 65 in 21.2 overs (R Gowtham 5/16, D Alexander David Raj 3/32) lost to Wheels India Limited 70 for no loss in 8.4 overs (R Gowtham 54*)