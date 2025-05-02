TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League: Aravind scalps five

CHENNAI: Leg-spinner R Aravind Krishna came up with a match-winning spell of five for 12 to help IEC RC beat Lucas TVS S & RC by 81 runs in the Eliminator of the third division of TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League.

Set to chase 137, Lucas TVS S & RC was bowled out for 55 with Aravind receiving good support from B Giri Prasath, who took three for 13.

Brief scores: I Division: (Qualifier: 2): Fine Star CA 214/7 in 45 overs (YT Harish Tutu 28, M Vishal 47, P Haresh 56, G Gogul 32, S Hemanth 3/42) lost to Seshadhri MCC 215/2 in 35 overs (R Amaran 89, BB Muguntha Vathanan 96)

III Division: (Eliminator): IEC RC 136 in 29.2 overs (BV Dinesh 30, S Praveen Kumar 45, T Parthiban 4/37-incl Hat-trick, P Dhanapal 4/31) bt Lucas TVS S & RC 55 in 17.2 overs (R Aravind Krishna 5/12, B Giri Prasath 3/13)

IV Division: (Eliminator): Jaya Education Group RC 182/8 in 30 overs (V Dinesh Kumar 45, S Prabu 64*, S Sridharan 27) tied with FSCA 182/7 in 30 overs (A Tamil Selvan 40, S Aravinda 30 (retd hurt), S Sathish 50*, V Dinesh Kumar 3/34). Result: Match tied. FSCA won the match by losing fewer number of wickets