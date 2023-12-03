TNCA Senior Colts ‘A’ team back from successful Mumbai tour

CHENNAI: The TNCA Senior Colts ‘A’ Team (selected from 2nd Division TNCA League Teams) toured Mumbai between November 20 and December 1. The Colts ‘A’ team played six one day games and one multi dayer during the tour.

In the six one-dayers, the Tamil Nadu Senior Colts ‘A’ team won three and lost the remaining three. In the first match, TN’s KV Raaghav emerged the top scorer with a match-winning 93 while S Dinesh Raj was unbeaten on 60 as the duo helped their team beat Karnataka Sports Association. In other matches, TN’s good show was aided by B Arvind’s all-round exploits and batters M Bharath and G Sujith.

In the multi dayer contest, TN proved too strong for SKCA as it registered a five-wicket win.

Brief scores: SKCA 154 in 51.5 overs (Prithvik Pandit 54*, B Arvind 4/68) and 174/8 in 50.2 overs (Swayam Waghmare 46, Sourabh Thubrikar 49, Robin Manoj 3/28, B Arvind 4/61) lost to TNCA Sr.Colts ‘A’ 133 in 26.2 overs (G Sujith 37, S Dinesh Raj 34, Anmol Yadav 3/18, Prithvik Pandit 3/33) and 198/5 in 33.2 overs (HI Waseem Ahmed 82, G Sujith 56, S Dinesh Raj 33)

Karnataka Sports Association 202/9 in 41 overs (Mohd Adil Shaikh 45, Vinay Kunwar 96, A Jones 3/54, G Sujith 3/33) lost to TNCA Sr. Colts ‘A’ 257/4 in 41 overs (KV Raaghav 93, S Dinesh Raj 60*)

TNCA Sr.Colts ‘A’ 109 in 26.3 overs (Satyam Chaudhary 4/29) lost to Matunga Gymkhana 110/7 in 26.3 overs (Kaushal Valsangkar 31, HI Waseem Ahmed 3/21)

TNCA Sr.Colts ‘A’ 244/8 in 34 overs (S Dinesh Raj 36, B Arvind 60*, Omkar Mandrekar 3/28) bt Matunga Gymkhana 141 in 32.1 overs (Piyush Shapur 43, B Arvind 3/36, V Benny Hinn 4/13)

Parsee Gymkhana 238/8 in 50 overs (Rushikesh More 31, Sarvesh Patil 45) lost to TNCA Sr.Colts ‘A’ 241/7 in 49 overs (M Bharath 70, G Sujith 83, M Vishalram 43)

TNCA Sr.Colts ‘A’ 211/9 in 45 overs (HI Waseem Ahmed 31, V Dinesh Kumar 56, V Benny Hinn 39) lost to PJ Hindu Gymkhana 215/8 in 37.1 overs (Jitendra Paliwal 56, Rahul Sawant 32*, R Thameem Ansari 3/53, G Sujith 3/42)

PJ Hindu Gymkhana 232/9 in 45 overs (Viraj Jadhav 34, Harsh Salunkhe 33, Krish Dhanuka 55, Aum Patel 33, B Arvind 4/44) bt TNCA Sr.Colts ‘A’ 165 in 42.2 overs (G Sujith 34, B Jeswin Bradman 38, Rahul Sawant 5/13)

Team: V Dinesh Kumar (Captain), AP Ananda Kumar, Krishn Jain, HI Waseem Ahmed, S Dinesh Raj, G Sujith, M Bharath, M Vishal Ram, KV Raaghav, R Thameem Ansari, V Benny Hinn, B Jeswin Bradman, B Arvind, Robin Manoj, S Sriram, A Jones