    TNCA Inter-Districts women’s tournament: Coimbatore crowned champion

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Jun 2025 8:30 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-06-17 15:01:05  )
    Winners of TNCA Inter Districts Women Tournament 2025-26 

    CHENNAI: Coimbatore cruised to a 10-wicket win over Tirupur in the final of the TNCA Inter-Districts women’s tournament here on Tuesday.

    Batting first, Tirupur was bundled out for 72 with S Kaviya taking four wickets for nine runs. In reply, Coimbatore chased down the target with openers B Sandhya scoring an unbeaten 31 and SR Monishaa remaining not out on 30.

    Brief scores: At Wahe Guru A Grounds: Tirupur 72 in 36.3 overs (S Kaviya 4/9)

    lost to Coimbatore 73 for no loss in 18.1 overs (B Sandhya 31*, SR Monishaa 30*)

    TNCACricket
    DTNEXT Bureau

