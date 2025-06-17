TNCA Inter-Districts women’s tournament: Coimbatore crowned champion

CHENNAI: Coimbatore cruised to a 10-wicket win over Tirupur in the final of the TNCA Inter-Districts women’s tournament here on Tuesday.

Batting first, Tirupur was bundled out for 72 with S Kaviya taking four wickets for nine runs. In reply, Coimbatore chased down the target with openers B Sandhya scoring an unbeaten 31 and SR Monishaa remaining not out on 30.

Brief scores: At Wahe Guru A Grounds: Tirupur 72 in 36.3 overs (S Kaviya 4/9)

lost to Coimbatore 73 for no loss in 18.1 overs (B Sandhya 31*, SR Monishaa 30*)