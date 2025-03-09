TNCA Inter Districts U-25: Captain Akash stars in Thiruvallur’s win

CHENNAI: Thiruvallur eased to a 10-wicket win over Tirupur in the final of the TNCA Inter Districts U-25 tournament.

Set to chase 170, skipper IS Akash struck an unbeaten 105 (104b, 17x4). His opening partner S Shrenik remained not out on 56 as the duo put on 170 runs in 196 balls for the unbroken first wicket.

Final: At Stag Cricket Ground: Tirupur 169 in 49 overs (G Navin 92, D Sushil Rhaj 4/31) lost to Thiruvallur 170 for no loss in 32.2 overs (IS Akash 105*, S Shrenik 56*).

Best Performers of the Tournament: G Navin of Tirupur scored 399 runs in 8 matches with 5 half centuries; S Jayanth of Dindigul took 17 wickets in 7 matches