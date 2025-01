TNCA inter-districts U-16: Salem crowned champion

CHENNAI: Salem defeated Thiruvallur by 84 runs to emerge as champion of TNCA inter-districts U-16 tournament for PR Thevar Trophy here on Friday.

Set to chase 205 in 40 overs, Thiruvallur could manage only 120 for eight with Salem leg-spinner T Ashwin taking five for 30.

Brief scores: Salem 209 in 89.2 overs & 132/9 in 40 overs bt Thiruvallur 137 in 53.4 overs & 120/8 in 40 overs (S Naveen 32, KV Akhilesh Sabari 31, T Ashwin 5/30)