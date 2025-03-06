TNCA First Division League: Vimal, Siddharth lead Rovers to big win

CHENNAI: R Vimal Khumar and M Siddharth played a starring role in Jolly Rovers’ 208-run win over Singam Puli in the eighth round of the TNCA First Division League here on Thursday.

Set to chase 260, Singam Puli was bowled out for 51 with left-arm spinners Siddharth taking five for 17 and Bhargav Bhatt scalping three for 17.

Brief scores: Young Stars 365 drew with UFCC (T Nagar) 442/3 in 120 overs (L Suryapprakash 91, KTA Madhava Prasad 58, Abhinav Kannan 117 not out, RS Ambrish 134 not out). Points: UFCC 5 (10); Young Stars 1 (20); Globe Trotters 173 & 167 in 48 overs (VP Amith Sathvik 71, Manav Suthar 8/31) lost to Grand Slam 178 & 165/5 in 49.2 overs (S Lokeshwar 59, R Srinivasan 5/48). Grand Slam 6 (22); Trotters 0 (20); Jolly Rovers 231 & 221 in 96 overs (R Vimal Khumar 121*, M Siddharth 45, Hitesh Walunj 4/38) bt Singam Puli 193 & 51 in 21.2 overs (M Siddharth 5/17, Bhargav Bhatt 3/17). Rovers 6 (32); Singam Puli 0 (19); Vijay 571/6 decl. drew with Sea Hawks 430/7 in 128 overs (M Vishal 110, S Sujay 162*, R Sai Kishore 4/87). Vijay 2 (37); Sea Hawks 2 (29)