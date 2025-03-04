TNCA First Division League: Sachin’s unbeaten 141 puts Vijay in command

CHENNAI: Opener B Sachin’s unbeaten 141 helped Vijay CC reach 254 for two at stumps on first day’s play against Sea Hawks in the eighth round of the TNCA First Division League here on Tuesday.

Sachin’s knock consisted of 19 boundaries and he was involved in a 114-run partnership for the second wicket with debutant Akshay Sarangdhar who scored 42. This is Sachin’s second ton of the season. Keeping him company was captain Pradosh Ranjan Paul batting on 49.

Brief scores: Nelson 343 in 71.3 overs (S Karthik 77, Robin Bist 89, R Karthikeyan 54*, L Sathiyannaarayan 5/125, Monish Satish 3/138) vs Jupiter 61/4 in 17.1 overs (Shoaib Mohd. Khan 3/32); Young Stars 238/7 in 90 overs (Adittya Varadharajan 44, J Kousik 96, Wilkins Victor 47 batting, A Aswin Crist 3/37) vs UFCC (T Nagar); Globe Trotters 173 in 50.1 overs (VP Amith Sathvik 44, S Ganesh 50, Manav Suthar 4/53, B Aaditya 3/44) vs Grand Slam 86/5 in 37 overs (S Ajith Ram 3/20); Jolly Rovers 231 in 74.2 overs (R Vimal Khumar 92, B Sai Sudharsan 49, R Sanjay Yadav 4/48, B Arun 3/72, Hitesh Walunj 3/51) vs Singam Puli 61/4 in 14 overs; India Pistons 170 in 45.2 overs (D Deepesh 49, Jalaj Saxena 5/52, P Vidyuth 4/45) & 34/1 in 8 overs vs Alwarpet 101 in 35.2 overs (Rajwinder Singh 4/44, R Bharat Srinivas 3/29, Subhan Krishnan Sridhar 3/18); Vijay 254/2 in 92 overs (B Sachin 141 batting, Akshay Sarangdhar 42, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 49 batting) vs Sea Hawks