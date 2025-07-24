TNCA First Division League: Kousik’s ton helps SKM CC earn a draw

CHENNAI: Resuming from its overnight score of 47 for two, SKM CC’s J Kousik scored an unbeaten 117 (194b, 10x4, 1x6) to help his side reach 331 for six against Jolly Rovers on the third day of the third round of the TNCA First Division League here on Thursday.

Rovers finished at 397 in its first innings. With the first innings unfinished, both teams got two points each. Southpaw V Maaruthi Raghav chipped in with 79 (121b, 7x4, 3x6) as he was involved in a 179-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Kousik.

Brief scores: Nelson 384 drew with Sea Hawks 338/7 in 110.1 overs (Daryl Ferrario 112, P Shijit Chandran 56). Points: Nelson 2 (9); Sea Hawks 2 (5)

Vijay 340 drew with Globe Trotters 246/8 in 126 overs (G Ajitesh 81, Yash Dubey 71, Gurjapneet Singh 3/59). Vijay 2 (9); Trotters 2 (12)

Jupiter 157 & 96/6 in 54.3 overs (Wilkins Victor 3/12) vs Young Stars 305/9 decl in 105 overs (S Shrenik 47, Nidhish S Rajagopal 77, R Sasidharan 3/61). Stars 5 (10); Jupiter 1 (3)

Jolly Rovers 397 drew with SKM CC 331/6 in 101 overs (J Kousik 117 not out, V Maaruthi Raghav 79, S Lakshay Jain 4/71). Rovers 2 (8); SKM 2 (8)

Alwarpet 206 & 192/2 in 77 overs (A Badrinath 58, KV Raaghav 47, Manav Parakh 58*) drew with MRC ‘A’ 239. MRC-A 5 (16); Alwarpet 1 (8).