TNCA-First Division League: Jadeja puts Singam Puli in control

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner Dharmendra Jadeja’s six for 48 helped Singam Puli skittle out Grand Slam for 127 on the first day of the ninth round of TNCA-First Division League here on Sunday.

Jadeja received good support from off-spinner B Arun who took four for 44. In reply, Singam Puli scored 240 with opener Ch. Jitendra Kumar scoring 91 (99b, 7x4, 4x6) to help his team secure a healthy lead of 113. Grand Slam reached 39 for two in its second innings at stumps.

Brief scores: UFCC (T Nagar) 261 in 75.4 overs (L Suryapprakash 75, Abhishek Tanwar 52, Rajwinder Singh 4/78, Siddarth S Ahhuja 3/67, Subhan Krishnan Sridhar 3/86) vs India Pistons 49/4 in 19 overs (B Iyappan 3/17); Young Stars 269/6 in 90 overs (Adittya Varadharajan 123 batting, J Ajay Chetan 68, Sachin Rathi 6/87) vs Nelson; Grand Slam 127 in 32.3 overs (Daryl Ferrario 51, Dharmendra Jadeja 6/48, B Arun 4/44) & 39/2 in 15 overs vs Singam Puli 240 in 46.3 overs (Ch. Jitendra Kumar 91, B Aaditya 3/79, S Hariharan 3/48, Daryl Ferrario 3/69); Alwarpet 59 in 28 overs (RD Pranav Ragavendra 4/20, Chirag Jani 3/5) vs Globe Trotters 253/3 in 58 overs (VP Amith Sathvik 98, D Santhosh Kumar 104); Jolly Rovers 292/4 in 90 overs (S Radhakrishnan 62, R Vimal Khumar 61, S Rithik Easwaran 83 batting, RK Jayant 41) vs Sea Hawks; Jupiter 255/4 in 90 overs (SR Athish 50, B Anirudh Sitaram 58, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 59, Akshay V Srinivasan 66 batting) vs Vijay