TNCA-First Division League: Indrajith, Lokeshwar slam tons to put Rovers in command

CHENNAI: Riding on centuries from S Lokeshwar and skipper B Indrajith, Jolly Rovers reached 380 for three against Alwarpet on the first day of the fourth round of the TNCA-First Division League here on Monday.

The duo was involved in a huge partnership of 272 runs for the third wicket in 54.2 overs with Lokeshwar remaining unbeaten on 134 (210b, 13x4, 1x6). Indrajith got out after scoring 159 (152b, 23x4, 2x6). Elsewhere, Singam Puli’s U Mukilesh scored 100 (158b, 11x4, 1x6) to help his team reach 267 for six against Young Stars. He received good support from M Affan Khader who chipped in with 92 (165b, 9x4, 1x6).

Brief scores: MRC ‘A’ 300/8 in 90 overs (SR Athish 56, Kiran Karthikeyan 75, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 73, Sachin Baby 44 batting, J Hemchudeshan 3/88, B Iyappan 3/88) vs Grand Slam; Singam Puli 267/6 in 90 overs (U Mukilesh 100, M Affan Khader 92, S Mohan Prasath 4/98) vs Young Stars; SKM CC 243 in 70.3 overs (C Hari Nishaanth 60, K Vishal Vaidhya 41, R Sanjay Yadav 5/62, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 4/103) vs Nelson 50/1 in 17 overs; Globe Trotters 138 in 46.4 overs (Jalaj Saxena 5/56, DT Chandrasekar 3/42) vs Sea Hawks 146/5 in 42.5 overs (R Kavin 79); Jupiter 178 in 68.1 overs (T Vijay Abimanyu 47, Aditya Venkatesh 75, P Vignesh 4/43, B Aparajith 3/29) vs Vijay 86/4 in 21.1 overs; Jolly Rovers 380/3 in 90 overs (R Vimal Khumar 41, S Lokeshwar 134 batting, B Indrajith 159) vs Alwarpet