TNCA First Division Final: Indrajith’s ton rescues Rovers

CHENNAI: Riding on skipper B Indrajith’s century, Jolly Rovers scored 326 against Vijay CC on the first day of the TNCA First Division final here on Tuesday. At close of play, Vijay reached eight for no loss.

Indrajith found an able ally in twin brother Aparajith as the duo put on 90 runs in 117 balls for the fourth wicket. At lunch, Rovers was 84 for three. Indrajith scored 133 (143b, 16x4, 1x6), while Aparajith contributed 65 (111b, 8x4, 1x6). For Vijay, left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey picked up four for 91, while medium pacer H Trilok Nag took three for 47.

Brief scores: Jolly Rovers 326 in 80.4 overs (B Aparajith 65, B Indrajith 133, Harsh Dubey 4/91, H Trilok Nag 3/47) vs Vijay 8 for no loss in 3 overs