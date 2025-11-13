TN wins sub-junior Tier 2 football champions

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu was crowned champions of the Sub Junior Boys’ National Football Championship 2025–26 (Tier 2), defeating Telangana 2–1 at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday.

Both finalists earned promotion to Tier 1 of the Sub Junior Boys’ NFC for the 2026–27 season.

Tamil Nadu took the lead in the 13th minute through Souvik Halder, before Abidnego S (45+1’) doubled the advantage in first-half stoppage time. Telangana pulled one back deep into second-half injury time via an own goal from Jeremiah P.