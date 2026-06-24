TN appoint Yo Mahesh as all-format head coach

CHENNAI: Former all-rounder Vijaykumar Yo Mahesh was on Wednesday appointed as Tamil Nadu head coach for the upcoming 2026-27 domestic season.
Yo Mahesh will be in charge of both the state red ball and white ball teams.
He has replaced M Senthilnathan (red-ball) and M Venkataramana (white-ball) for the upcoming season, the state cricket association said in a release.
The 32-year-old will be assisted by R Srinivasan in red ball format while J Hariesh will be his deputy in Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare trophies.
Yo Mahesh, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2020, has played 50 first-class matches, making 1119 runs with two hundreds, besides bagging 108 wickets.
From 61 List A matches, he took 93 wickets and from 46 T20s he has 52 wickets.
Yo Mahesh, who was also part of India A and U19 teams, was also signed by IPL team Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals), and he will have the tough job of reviving Tamil Nadu's fortunes in domestic cricket as they failed to enter the knockouts of any of the premier event in the 2025-26 season.
Meanwhile, the TNCA roped in former players Hemamalini and N Manjhulaa as chairpersons of the state senior and junior women selection panels. PTI UNG BS BS