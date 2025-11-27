Tiruvallur to conduct cricket trials for women players

CHENNAI: The Tiruvallur District Cricket Association (TDCA) on Monday announced the launch of the Freyer–TDCA Women’s Cricket League for the 2025–26 season. The league, set to begin in December is open to players residing within the Tiruvallur district.

To select players, TDCA will conduct women’s open trials on November 30 at DRBCCC Hindu College, Pattabiram, with reporting time at 7 am. Players born on or before August 31, 2012, are eligible to attend. Application forms will be issued at the venue. Participants must carry a copy of their Aadhaar card, birth certificate and two passport-sized photographs. Cricket attire and personal kit are required, although equipment will be provided for those without their own.

The league will feature six teams named after former Tamil Nadu and India women’s cricketers: Sudha Shah XI, Fowzieh Khalili XI, Susan Pallikal XI, Lissy XI, Thirush Kamini XI and Niranjana XI. Matches will be played in a 40-overs format with white balls, and players will wear coloured clothing.

Freyer International Logistics has been named as the title sponsor of the event.