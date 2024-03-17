Begin typing your search...

Tickets to go on sale from Monday

The tickets for the first game to be played here in Chepauk will be sold from 9:30 AM onwards on Monday through PAYTM and www.insider.in. Two tickets will be issued per person.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 March 2024 12:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-17 00:01:08.0  )
Tickets to go on sale from Monday
X

MS Dhoni

CHENNAI: The online sale of tickets for the inaugural match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 18.

The tickets for the first game to be played here in Chepauk will be sold from 9:30 AM onwards on Monday through PAYTM and www.insider.in. Two tickets will be issued per person.

SportsCricketIPLIndian Premiere LeagueIPL TicketsCSKChennai Super KingsRoyal Challengers BangaloreRCB
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X