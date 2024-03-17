Begin typing your search...
Tickets to go on sale from Monday
The tickets for the first game to be played here in Chepauk will be sold from 9:30 AM onwards on Monday through PAYTM and www.insider.in. Two tickets will be issued per person.
CHENNAI: The online sale of tickets for the inaugural match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 18.
