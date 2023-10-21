Thumping win for TN women

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu women registered a thumping nine-wicket win over Jharkhand in the pre-quarterfinals of the BCCI U-19 one-day tournament in Vizianagaram on Friday. Tamil Nadu will next take on Andhra in the quarter-finals on Sunday at the same venue.

Opting to field first, TN bowled out Jharkhand for 106 with off-spinner M Bharathi taking four for 16 and another off-spinner Madhumitha Anbu scalping three for 17 Pragati top-scored for Jharkhand with 47.

In reply, Tamil Nadu chased down the target in just 19.2 overs with opener G Kamalini unbeaten on 66 (70b, 13x4).

BRIEF SCORES: Jharkhand 106 in 44.3 overs (Pragati 47, M Bharathi 4/16, Madhumitha Anbu 3/17) lost to Tamil Nadu 107/1 in 19.2 overs (G Kamalini 66 not out, M Sabrina 26)