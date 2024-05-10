Thumping win for Standard CC

CHENNAI: Standard CC recorded an emphatic 200-run win over SRIHER RC in the first division of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship. Batting first, Standard CC scored 286 for nine with R Vivek scoring an unbeaten 116 (115b, 8x4, 1x6). In reply, SRIHER RC was skittled out for 86 two left-arm spinners M Mathivanan (5/30) and P Saravanan (5/27) sharing 10 wickets between them.

Brief Scores: I Division: Standard CC 286/9 in 45 overs (R Vivek 116*, D Prashanth Prabhu 68, S Rishi Silora 3/57, M Mani Bharathi 5/107) bt SRIHER RC 86 in 19.5 overs (M Mathivanan 5/30, P Saravanan 5/27)